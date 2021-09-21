OSU football: Wide receiver depth playing out early in season

If you’re an Oregon State wide receiver and you do something well, you’ll see the playing field.

Kefense Hynson, who coaches that position for the Beavers, said that at every place he’s been he’s tried to get as many players involved as possible.

The depth that OSU thought it had at that position has played out as six wide receivers have three or more catches through three games, led by Trevon Bradford with 12 and Anthony Gould’s eight. Three other players have one reception. The Beavers have had a different leading wide receiver in catches in all three contests.

“It’s very competitive every day,” Tre’Shaun Harrison said of practices. Knowing there’s a guy that can do the same thing as you right behind you, it makes you want to compete even more.”

In Oregon State’s progression-based passing game, the ball finds players through those progressions. With so many options to fill the spots, the Beavers don’t have to rely on one or two players to be the go-to receivers.