OSU football: Wide receiver depth playing out early in season

If you’re an Oregon State wide receiver and you do something well, you’ll see the playing field.
Kefense Hynson, who coaches that position for the Beavers, said that at every place he’s been he’s tried to get as many players involved as possible.
The depth that OSU thought it had at that position has played out as six wide receivers have three or more catches through three games, led by Trevon Bradford with 12 and Anthony Gould’s eight. Three other players have one reception. The Beavers have had a different leading wide receiver in catches in all three contests.
“It’s very competitive every day,” Tre’Shaun Harrison said of practices. Knowing there’s a guy that can do the same thing as you right behind you, it makes you want to compete even more.”
In Oregon State’s progression-based passing game, the ball finds players through those progressions. With so many options to fill the spots, the Beavers don’t have to rely on one or two players to be the go-to receivers.
"As long as nobody has any egos,” said Hynson, who is in his fourth year at OSU and has coached collegiately at eight other schools, most recently Hawaii (2016-17). “A lot of these guys could go leave and be an 80-, 70-play-a-game guy. For the good of the team, guys accept their roles and understand on any given Saturday they could have a 100-yard game.”
If you have skills, you will play, Hynson reiterated. You don’t have to be the best player to get a role on the team.
“So from that standpoint,” the coach said, “I think it keeps guys engaged. We don’t have three guys that are going to play 70 plays. But from a competitive standpoint, they understand that that room is deep and if you take a day off you’re going to slide down the depth chart and you’re going to lose your opportunities that you get.”
That makes every day in practice a competition. The players are battling for playing time but they aren’t combative and they help each other, Hynson added.
Tyjon Lindsey’s five receptions are fourth among OSU’s wide receivers despite an injury in the season opener at Purdue that caused him to miss the following week’s home game against Hawaii.
The redshirt junior, in his fourth year in the program after a transfer from Nebraska, jumped right back in the mix with an 18-yard touchdown catch from Chance Nolan in last Saturday’s home win against Idaho.
“It meant a lot. He’s a big part of our offense,” Harrison said. “It’s good to have all our guys back out there so whenever somebody gets tired, we have somebody to come in. For everyone that’s not playing at the time, they’ve just got to be ready when their name is called.”
Hynson said it was good getting Lindsey back because he’s another talented player and his presence improves the team’s depth.
“Really quick, tough, competitive, good blocker, runs really good routes, got good speed,” the coach said. “Got really good hands, so he’s a really good inside slot receiver. He’s playing a little more than he’s been playing in the past, and he’s up to the challenge and doing a good job.”
Harrison had a fast finish to the 2020 season in the final two games with Nolan at quarterback, making seven catches for 113 yards and three touchdowns.
It hasn’t worked out that way this season, with just four catches for 58 yards to date. Thirty of those yards came on one play from Nolan against Hawaii.
But there’s no need to worry, Hynson said. More of those big plays for Harrison will be there to be made over the course of the season.
“I think he’s the same player that he was at the end of last year,” Hynson said. “It’s just a matter of the number of targets he’s getting. It’s not a knock on him. I think he’s a great player. I think he’s one of many we’ve got in the room.”
