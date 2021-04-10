OSU football: With first week of spring ball in the books, Beavers ramp up toward scrimmage

Even the special teams portion is being broken down to the micro-level. Smith said there has not been any live punting or kickoff situations thus far. Rather, the Beavers are doing more individual technique work to make sure players at all positions are making strides.

The first scrimmage will be an exam of sorts after all that prep work.

A few key newcomers have already been turning heads during spring ball. Cornerback E.J. Jones and offensive lineman Heneli Bloomfield are both transfers who will be counted on in 2021, and both are healthy and participating in spring ball.

Jones in particular should play a major role for the Beavers as they aim to replace starting corners Nahshon Wright and Isaiah Dunn, both of whom declared for the NFL Draft. Jones, who stands 6-foot-2, is a similar player to Wright, Smith said describing him as a big, physical corner who is athletic enough to stay with receivers on deep routes.

“He made some big pass breakups today,” Smith said. “He’s got some length to him, there’s no question. He can move. We’re counting on those big corners being able to cover, and he can do that. It’s going to take him a minute to learn this new scheme and a couple of new techniques compared to his previous places. From what we’ve seen so far, he’s gonna help us.”