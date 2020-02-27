OSU footballL Former assistant coach Sam Boghosian passes away

Former Oregon State assistant football coach Sam Boghosian passed away Sunday at home in Indian Wells, California.

Boghosian was an assistant coach at UCLA, where he played and helped win a national championship in 1954, before heading to Oregon State under Dee Andros in 1965. He stayed at OSU, serving first as offensive line coach and later as offensive coordinator, until 1975 when he left to for the NFL and the Houston Oilers.

In 1976, he joined the staff of the expansion Seattle Seahawks as offensive line coach. He left coaching in 1978 to go into business but returned in 1979 where he was offensive line coach for the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders and stayed until 1987, winning two Super Bowl titles.

Boghosian is survived by his wife of 63 years, Judy, and their daughter, Jody Schiltz, son-in-law, Brian, and grandson Braden. He now joins his son, John James Boghosian, who preceded him in death. He also leaves behind his sister, Joyce, and brothers, Marty and Joe and their families.

