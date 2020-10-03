Pac-12 schedule: Beavers, Ducks open at home

Dec. 12: @ Stanford

Dec. 18-19: TBD

The Ducks had aspirations of a national title entering the season and will have to overcome the departures of several star players who opted out of the season. They could still very much be in the mix for a conference title and will begin the year with a home game against Stanford on Nov. 7.

Notably, Oregon avoided a matchup with the Trojans, who are perceived as one of the favorites to win the Pac-12 South, during the first six weeks.

Here is Oregon's entire schedule:

Nov. 7: vs. Stanford

Nov. 14: @ Washington State

Nov. 20 (Friday) vs. UCLA

Nov. 27 (Friday) @ Oregon State

Dec. 5: @ California

Dec. 12: vs. Washington

Shortly after the schedule was released, the conference announced that it will not air games on the Pac-12 network this season; rather, all games through the first six weeks will be aired nationally on either ESPN or FOX.