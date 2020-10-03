Pac-12 schedule: Beavers, Ducks open at home

Oregon State will kick off its 2020 season at Reser Stadium.
The Pac-12 unveiled its 2020 football schedule Saturday morning on ESPN’s college Gameday and confirmed that each team will play a seven-game schedule containing five division games and one crossover game leading up to the Dec. 18 conference title game.
During the week of the conference championship, all 12 teams will play a game that is yet to be announced.
The Beavers will host Washington State on Nov. 7 to begin the season and give the conference its first look at Cougars’ head coach Nick Rolovich and his run-and-shoot offense. The kickoff time has not been announced yet.
While so much about the conference will be different this season, the rivalry game between Oregon State and Oregon will arrive right on schedule. The Beavers will host the Ducks on Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving.
Here is Oregon State’s entire schedule:
Nov. 7: vs. Washington State
Nov. 14: @ Washington
Nov. 21: vs. California
Nov. 27 (Friday): vs. Oregon
Dec. 5: @ Utah
Dec. 12: @ Stanford
Dec. 18-19: TBD
Support Local Journalism
The Ducks had aspirations of a national title entering the season and will have to overcome the departures of several star players who opted out of the season. They could still very much be in the mix for a conference title and will begin the year with a home game against Stanford on Nov. 7.
Notably, Oregon avoided a matchup with the Trojans, who are perceived as one of the favorites to win the Pac-12 South, during the first six weeks.
Here is Oregon's entire schedule:
Nov. 7: vs. Stanford
Nov. 14: @ Washington State
Nov. 20 (Friday) vs. UCLA
Nov. 27 (Friday) @ Oregon State
Dec. 5: @ California
Dec. 12: vs. Washington
Shortly after the schedule was released, the conference announced that it will not air games on the Pac-12 network this season; rather, all games through the first six weeks will be aired nationally on either ESPN or FOX.
In an additional effort to showcase its games to a national audience, the conference is adding earlier kickoff times into the mix. The season will get underway on Nov. 7 when USC hosts Arizona State at 9 a.m. in a game that will air on Fox Sports.
The move to earlier Pac-12 kickoff times has been discussed since last summer, and ramped up over the last few weeks as the conference aims to air its games to a wider audience.
The Week 1 tilt between the Trojans and Sun Devils will put two of the stronger teams in the conference on display and avoid the "Pac-12 after dark" time slot that so often keeps east coast viewers from seeing the games.
Along with Oregon State's matchup at Utah, and Oregon's tilt with UCLA, the following crossover games between north and south division teams will take place: Arizona at Washington, California at Arizona State, Colorado at Stanford and Washington State at USC.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!