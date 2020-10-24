Tristan Gebbia and Oregon State offense steal the show during Oregon State’s second scrimmage

Football was back at Reser Stadium Saturday morning — artificial crowd crowd noise and all.
The Beavers ran their second scrimmage of fall camp, and while OSU didn’t keep official stats, it was apparent that the first team offense delivered a strong performance and looked much sharper than it did a week ago.
“I thought it was one of our better scrimmages since I’ve been here,” Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said.
Tristan Gebbia might have taken a hold of the starting quarterback spot for good thanks to a solid, composed performance.
On Oregon State’s first drive of the day, Gebbia led the Beavers on a 98-yard, 13-play drive that resulted in a touchdown run from Jermar Jefferson. Jefferson ripped off a couple of long runs for the Beavers, but the highlight of the drive was a 24-yard toss from Gebbia to Luke Musgrave that put the offense on the 2-yard line and set up Jefferson’s score.
“I’m honestly very pleased I thought it was clean football,” Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith said. “Did some really good things offensively from the start. We put them backed up on the two yard line and they went 98 yards. I thought that group played really well. Kind of like I’ve been saying, distributing the football. We’ve got multiple receivers making plays out there and that part was really good.”
That drive very much set the tone for how Gebbia would operate the rest of the afternoon. He ran the first three drives with the first-team offensive line and led the Beavers to a score on each occasion.
“Without watching the tape, I did feel like he was pretty efficient,” Smith said. “He didn’t miss much out there — moved the ball really well. I think he played as well as he has all camp.”
Gebbia’s second drive began on the offense's 40-yard line, and resulted in a 44-yard field goal from Everett Hayes. Overall, Hayes went 3-for-4 on the day in live field goal scenarios, and nailed a 52-yarder later in the scrimmage.
Later, Gebbia capped off another scoring drive when he hit Zeriah Beason with a perfectly-placed pass on a goal line fade for a touchdown.
While Gebbia thrived, the rest of Oregon State’s quarterbacks struggled to find their rhythm while playing with the second unit. Chance Nolan, Nick Moore and Ben Gulbranson all stalled out on their opening drives.
Nolan got some run with the first team offense later in the day, and orchestrated a nice drive that ended with another touchdown catch by Beason.
But Gebbia showed some clear separation between himself and the rest of the group and displayed the accuracy with his passing that Smith said was missing last weekend.
“I think that’s what practice does,” Gebbia said. “The more you practice, the more you get time with receivers and trust your O-Line. We just had a lot of time off. I think in the matter of one week, it was a great turnaround for us and a testament to our coaches.”
The Beavers got plenty of special teams work on the day, too, both with in-game scenarios and a handful of scenario-specific plays. Smith was complimentary of that aspect of OSU’s performance and said he was happy with the work they got in.
There was plenty that stood out on the defensive side of the ball for the Beavers as well. In particular, defensive back Alton Julian stood out on one of the final drives of the scrimmage. He intercepted a pass from Nolan one play after delivering a crucial pass breakup.
But as linebacker Avery Roberts said, “the offense pretty much won today.”
As for when Oregon State will decide on its starting quarterback, Smith said that could possibly happen next week. That announcement could also come with an official depth chart.
“I think it’s possible,” Smith said. “We’ll watch this tape and see how these next few days go.”
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney
