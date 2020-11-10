“We couldn’t get out of our own way” Beavers’ players and coaches looking for more energy after slow start

Oregon State has spent the past few days soul-searching, trying to figure out what went wrong in the first quarter of its season-opener last Saturday.
The word that keeps coming up among players and coaches is “energy.”
The Beavers spent a month grinding through fall camp and preparing for Saturday night, only to come out flat on their first three drives.
“It was just starting slow and the lack of execution. It was bad football,” Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said. “That’s what we talk about; when you’ve got nine or 10 guys doing it right and one guy either getting beat or missing his assignment. Unfortunately the first three drives of the game, we couldn’t get out of our own way.”
In the aftermath of a 38-28 loss to Washington State on its home field, Oregon State is searching for ways to be sharper from the get-go. That doesn’t mean simply being amped up and making a bunch of noise on the sideline; the Beavers did plenty of that Saturday and still stalled out for the entire first quarter.
“It’s more about the mindset of coming out and starting fast and doing things that we didn’t really do very well on Saturday,” wideout Trevon Bradford said. “It doesn’t have much to do with the noise aspect. It’s more like that mindset that we’re gonna go out and attack from the beginning.”
Lindgren was quick to praise quarterback Tristan Gebbia for things he did well. Once Gebbia settled in, the offense started humming. He led the Beavers on scoring drives of 85, 72 and 90 yards in the second half to keep them in contention.
“There were a lot of good things. Particularly in the second half,” Lindgren said of Gebbia. “He operated some two-minute drills well. I thought he made a lot of good decisions with the football. Obviously there were some things that he missed, particularly early in the game. Whether it was a read or maybe just a decision not to throw it somewhere. But overall, for the first start, there were a lot of good things to build on.”
During his best moments Saturday, Gebbia was linking up with Bradford. The two connected for 78 yards on seven completions, including the Beavers’ first touchdown of the night.
But like so many other aspects of Oregon State’s offense, the pair looked out of sync early. On Gebbia’s first throw of the game, he hit Bradford in the hands with a pass along the sideline only for the receiver to drop it. In the second quarter, he threw one short of Bradford on a comeback route that fell incomplete.
“We weren’t really executing — part of that’s on me,” Bradford said. “They lean on me to be a playmaker and I didn’t really step up until later in the second half. I feel like I’ve just got to play a little harder and execute a little bit in the first half. We’ll be better.”
Later in the game, though, the connection between the two was significant as Gebbia found Bradford during several pivotal moments to keep the chains moving. Bradford said the defense wasn’t necessarily throwing anything different at him or any of his teammates late in the game. The Beavers were just doing a better job of executing their assignments.
Bradford said he saw Gebbia playing with a lot more confidence in the second half once the Beavers started to string some big plays together.
“It was good to see when he was out there starting to ball a little bit, just how effective our offense was,” Bradford said.
There doesn’t seem to be a consensus as to what caused the sluggish start. Was the Beavers’ first drive poor because it lacked energy? Or did they lack energy because the first drive was poor?
Regardless, Oregon State hopes Saturday’s late-game offensive explosion will carry over to its next matchup with Washington this weekend.
“I mean, it’s very frustrating coming out and starting very slow — going three-and-out three times,” running back Jermar Jefferson said. “I think that happened because our energy on the sideline wasn’t high enough. We started off quiet on the sideline. People not cheering for their own teammates. We got some momentum going, started driving the ball down the field and that’s what picked it up.”
