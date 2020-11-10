“We couldn’t get out of our own way” Beavers’ players and coaches looking for more energy after slow start

Lindgren was quick to praise quarterback Tristan Gebbia for things he did well. Once Gebbia settled in, the offense started humming. He led the Beavers on scoring drives of 85, 72 and 90 yards in the second half to keep them in contention.

“There were a lot of good things. Particularly in the second half,” Lindgren said of Gebbia. “He operated some two-minute drills well. I thought he made a lot of good decisions with the football. Obviously there were some things that he missed, particularly early in the game. Whether it was a read or maybe just a decision not to throw it somewhere. But overall, for the first start, there were a lot of good things to build on.”

During his best moments Saturday, Gebbia was linking up with Bradford. The two connected for 78 yards on seven completions, including the Beavers’ first touchdown of the night.

But like so many other aspects of Oregon State’s offense, the pair looked out of sync early. On Gebbia’s first throw of the game, he hit Bradford in the hands with a pass along the sideline only for the receiver to drop it. In the second quarter, he threw one short of Bradford on a comeback route that fell incomplete.