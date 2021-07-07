Former Oregon State coach Eddie Payne dies at 69

Former Oregon State men's basketball coach Eddie Payne passed away Wednesday. He was 69.
Payne, who was at Oregon State for five seasons between 1995 and 2000, reportedly suffered a stroke last weekend.
He was 52-88 overall and 22-68 in conference games with the Beavers before being fired in 2000.
Payne's best stretch of results with Oregon State came in the 1998-99 season, when his team defeated top-10 squads UCLA, Arizona and Stanford, all at Gill Coliseum. OSU was 11-7 after Payne's only win in 12 tries against Oregon. But the Beavers lost seven of their last nine.
OSU was 10-6 in 1999-2000, his final season in Corvallis, but the team went 3-10 the rest of the way.
His career also included head coaching jobs at Truett-McConnell, Belmont Abbey (1981-86), East Carolina (1991-95), Greensboro (2000-02) and USC Spartansburg/Upstate (2002-17). He was also the athletic director at Greensboro. He retired from coaching in 2017 because of a medical condition that made it difficult to coach.
Payne's career record was 484-474.
In his last two years at East Carolina, he was a combined 33-23 and he departed as the school's winningest Division I coach. The Pirates were 20-5 at home in those two seasons.
"I'm heartbroken to learn about the passing of Coach Payne," ECU coach Joe Dooley said. "He was more than a mentor, he was friend. He taught me a lot about coaching on and off the court and gave me the opportunity to pursue my passion. He was a man of great faith and character, and I will always cherish the relationship we had both personally and professionally."
In 15 seasons at USC Upstate, he helped the Spartans transition from Division II to Division I. Payne led them to back-to-back NCAA Division II tournament appearances in 2005 and 2006 before the Spartans made the move to DI in 2007. He received the 2013 Hugh Durham Award as the top mid-major coach in the country.