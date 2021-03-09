OSU golf: Women finish sixth

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Oregon State women's golf team finished sixth at the 16-team Wildcat Invitational on Tuesday.
The Beavers shot a 16-over 289-299-292—880 at the par-72, 6,627-yard Sewailo Golf Course.
Ellie Slama and Amanda Minni both posted top-20 finishes in the 80-player field.
Slama was consistent all three rounds, posting an even-par 71-73-72—216 to finish in a tie for 13th place. Minni finished in a tie for 16th place with a 1-over 75-71-71—217.
Issy Taylor was steady from start to finish, as she carded a 7-over 74-75-74—223 for a tie for 32nd place. Chayse Gomez posted her best-career score in the first round and finished a stroke back of Taylor with an 8-over 69-80-75—224 to finish in a tie for 36th.
Mari Nishiura finished in 73rd place with a 26-over 78-83-81—242.
Texas ran away with the team title after firing a 28-under 836, which was 25 strokes better than second-place Oklahoma State (3-under 861).
OSU men
BANDON — Shawn Lu and Spencer Tibbits both recorded top 20 finishes to lead the Oregon State men’s golf team at the 12th Annual Bandon Dunes Championship on Tuesday.
The Beavers wrapped up the three-day, 54-hole tournament with a ninth-place finish after shooting a 16-over 284-297-287—868 at the par-71, 6,752-yard Bandon Trails Golf Course.
San Francisco won the 14-team event with a 16-under 836, which was 21 shots better than second-place Utah and Oregon (5-over 857). Tommy Stephenson of Fresno State won the individual title with an 8-under 205.
Lu finished in 12th place with a team-best 1-under 72-70-70—212. He now has 13 career top-20 finishes and 31 rounds in red figures.
Tibbits posted his 19th career top-20 finish with a tie for 19th place after shooting a 4-over 70-75--72—217.