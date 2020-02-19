OSU men's golf: Beavers finish in tie for 11th

LA QUINTA, California – The Oregon State men’s golf team finished in a tie for 11th place at The Prestige.

The Beavers shot an 8-over 290-278-292--860 at the par-71, 7,100-yard Greg Norman Course at PGA West to tie No. 25 LSU for 11th place.

No. 16 Texas won the 16-team event with a 20-under 832 and Leo Oyo of San Diego State claimed medalist honors with an 11-under 202.

“The margin for error is so small and we just didn’t execute at a high enough level today,” Oregon State coach Jon Reehoon said. “As we’ve come out of the winter, we don’t seem to be playing with the same level of confidence we did in the fall. We found it yesterday for a bit, but need to keep working to put it all together for three rounds.

“There are plenty of positives to take from this week, as we bounced back well from Hawai’i and were playing right with the top teams in the country.”

Spencer Tibbits (68-70-74) and Jackson Lake (77-66-69) both led the Beavers with a tie for 21st place after carding a 1-under 212 at the three-day, 54-hole tournament.

