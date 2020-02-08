OSU men's golf: Beavers finish 18th

WAIKOLOA, Hawaii — The No. 22 Oregon State men’s golf team wrapped up their first tournament of the spring season on Saturday., placing 18th at the the 29th Annual Amer Ari Invitational after shooting a 14-over 285-290-303—878 at the par-72, 7,074-yard Waikoloa Kings’ Course.

Kyosuke Hara led the Beavers with a 3-under 71-70-72—213 to finish in a tie for 39th place.

Sean Kato and Carson Barry both finished in a tie for 79th place with a 3-over 219, as Kato posted scores of 69-75-75 and Barry finished 71-72-76.

Richie Mikesell and Spencer Tibbits each finished in a tie for 106th place. Mikesell went 77-73-80 and Tibbits had 74-75-81.

Jackson Lake competed as an individual and finished in a tie for 50th place with a 1-under 71-71-73—215.

Pepperdine won the 20-team event with a 39-under 825. William Mouw of Pepperdine and Mason Anderson of Arizona State shared the individual title with a 13-under 203.

The Beavers return to action Feb. 17-19 at The Prestige in Palm Desert, California.

