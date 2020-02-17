OSU men's golf: Beavers sit in 10th after opening round

LA QUINTA, Calif. — Spencer Tibbits fired a 3-under 68 to lead the Oregon State men’s golf team in the opening round of The Prestige on Monday.
The Beavers shot a 6-over 290 at the par-71, 7,100-yard Greg Norman Course at PGA West and are tied for 10th place in the 16-team field.
The second round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday with tee times off the first and 10th holes.
“The guys did a really nice job of not allowing a few early bad breaks dictate how the rest of the round played out,” coach Jon Reehoorn said. “The first seven holes on this course are very difficult and it’s easy to get a bad break and allow it to derail a round.”
Tibbits had five birdies and two bogeys to card a 3-under 68 that has him in a tie for fifth place and only two shots out of the lead. The all-Pac-12 golfer finished in red figures 13 times as a freshman, 17 times as a sophomore and nine times halfway through his junior campaign.
“The round by Spencer was really good,” Reehoorn said. “I’m proud of the way he held it together with not hitting it as well as he would like.”
Carson Barry shot a 2-over 73, Kyosuke Hara finished with a 3-over 74 and Sean Kato posted a 4-over 75 to make up the Beavers’ team score.
Freshman Jackson Lake, who is competing with the team for the first time, finished the day with a 6-over 77.
Nolan Thoroughgood is competing in an individual tournament at the par-72, 7,144-yard Coral Mountain Golf Club and concluded the opening round with a 5-over 77.
No. 1 Pepperdine holds the team lead with a 9-under 275 and Joey Vrzich of Pepperdine has the individual lead with a 5-under 66.