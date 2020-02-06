OSU men's golf: Beavers sit in 11th

WAIKOLOA, Hawaii — Sean Kato fired a 3-under 69 to lead the No. 22 Oregon State men’s golf team in the opening round of the 29th Annual Amer Ari Invitational on Thursday.

The Beavers started their spring season with a 3-under 285 at the par-72, 7,074-yard Waikoloa Kings’ Course and sit in 11th place in a competitive 20-team field.

The second round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 9:30 a.m. Pacific on Friday.

Kato was solid throughout the day, dropping in four birdies and taking only one bogey, for a 69 that has him in a tie for 17th place. He carded four sub-par rounds this past fall and now has 18 in his two-year Oregon State career.

Carson Barry and Kyosuke Hara both shot a 1-under 71 for a tie for 38th place. Barry had an eagle on the par-5 fourth hole and three birdies, while Hara finished with a team-best five birdies.

Spencer Tibbits shot a 2-over 74 and Richie Mikesell posted a 5-over 77 in his first career tournament as part of the Beavers’ starting five.

Jackson Lake, who is competing as an individual, had four birdies to finish with a 1-under 71.

Texas and Georgia Tech share the team lead with a 14-under 274. Tyler Strafaci of Georgia Tech has a one-stroke lead over a pair of golfers after firing an 8-under 64.

