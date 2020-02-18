OSU men's golf: Beavers up to seventh

LA QUINTA, Calif. — Jackson Lake and Kyosuke Hara both tied their best career score to help the Oregon State men’s golf team move up the leaderboard at The Prestige on Tuesday.

Lake, a freshman, shot a 5-under 66 and Hara, a senior, fired a 4-under 67.

The Beavers moved three spots up the leaderboard and into seventh place with an even-par 290-278—568 at the par-71, 7,100-yard Greg Norman Course at PGA West. The 6-under 278 in the second round was tied for the third-best score of the day among the 16-team field.

Texas jumped two spots to take the team lead with a 14-under 279-275—554 and Leo Oyo of San Diego State has a two-stroke advantage over seven golfers with a 6-under 136.

The final round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday with tee times off the first and 10th holes.

“It was a really nice job by our guys today to take advantage of the calm conditions and get back to laying at a level similar to what we did in the fall,” coach Jon Reehoorn said. “The key tomorrow is to keep the same edge as we had today. To carry ourselves with a good body language and not allow bad breaks to dictate what happens on the next shot.”