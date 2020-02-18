OSU men's golf: Beavers up to seventh

LA QUINTA, Calif. — Jackson Lake and Kyosuke Hara both tied their best career score to help the Oregon State men’s golf team move up the leaderboard at The Prestige on Tuesday.
Lake, a freshman, shot a 5-under 66 and Hara, a senior, fired a 4-under 67.
The Beavers moved three spots up the leaderboard and into seventh place with an even-par 290-278—568 at the par-71, 7,100-yard Greg Norman Course at PGA West. The 6-under 278 in the second round was tied for the third-best score of the day among the 16-team field.
Texas jumped two spots to take the team lead with a 14-under 279-275—554 and Leo Oyo of San Diego State has a two-stroke advantage over seven golfers with a 6-under 136.
The final round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday with tee times off the first and 10th holes.
You have free articles remaining.
“It was a really nice job by our guys today to take advantage of the calm conditions and get back to laying at a level similar to what we did in the fall,” coach Jon Reehoorn said. “The key tomorrow is to keep the same edge as we had today. To carry ourselves with a good body language and not allow bad breaks to dictate what happens on the next shot.”
Lake birdied four of his first six holes and added two more birdies on his back nine to vault 40 spots up the leaderboard to a tie for 28th place with a 1-over 77-66—143. He posted his best career score, a 5-under 66, while competing as an individual in the second round of the Oregon State Invitational.
“Jackson’s round was really impressive after it started with an unplayable lie in a bush off the tee on the first hole,” Reehoorn said. “He has been playing really well at home and knew he would be ready to bounce back after a disappointing start yesterday.”
Hara had a bogey-free round with four birdies for his 67 to jump 25 spots to a tie for 19th place with a 1-under 74-67—141. He set his best career score in his first collegiate round as a freshman at the Alister MacKenzie Invitational.
Spencer Tibbits is tied for second place, and only two shots out of the lead, with a 4-under 68-70—138. He has recorded 10 career top-10 finishes, including a share for the individual title at the Husky Invitational this past fall.
Carson Barry is tied for 60th with a 6-over 73-75—148 and Sean Kato is tied for 70th with a 75-78—153.
Nolan Thoroughgood is tied for 25th place with a 5-over 77-72--149 while competing in an individual tournament at the par-72, 7,144-yard Coral Mountain Golf Club.