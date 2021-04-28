OSU men's golf: Beavers finish sixth

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — The Oregon State men’s golf team finished in sixth place at the Pac-12 Championship on Wednesday.

The Beavers concluded the three-day, 72-hole event with a 12-under 357-363-344-364—1,428 at the par-72, 6,785-yard Mayacama Golf Club. The 12-team field included six teams ranked among the top 50 in the latest golfstat.com rankings.

Oregon State will now wait seven days to find out where it will go for postseason play.

“This is definitely not the way we wanted to end the week,” coach Jon Reehoorn said. “We were playing well until we hit the 12th hole and it just had our number today. We’ve got to learn from today in order to be ready for the pressure of regionals. We need to continue to work on treating each shot the same, trusting in our abilities, and making committed and aggressive swings.

“The nice part about the postseason is everyone starts at zero. In our last few events we’ve shown what we are capable of, and I’m hopeful today is a valuable learning lesson.”

The field for the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Regionals will be announced at 11 a.m. on May 5 on Golf Channel and streamed live on the Golf Channel website.