OSU men's golf: Beavers finish tied for 10th

LA QUINTA, Calif. — The Oregon State men’s golf team made it three-for-three with top-10 finishes in 2021 after battling a tough course and a stacked field at The Prestige on Wednesday.

The Beavers finished in a tie for 10th place in the 24-team event with a 21-over 291-286-296—873 at the par-71, 7,100-yard Greg Norman Course at PGA West.

Oregon State finished ahead of Pac-12 rivals USC (14th place), California (19th place), Oregon and Colorado (tied for 20th place), and UCLA (24th place).

It’s the third time in as many tournaments in 2021 the Beavers have finished in the top 10. They finished in a tie for 10th place at the season-opening Arizona Intercollegiate in Tucson and posted a tie for third place at the Amer Ari Intercollegiate in Hawaii.

Arizona and North Carolina shared the team title with a 4-under 848. Trevor Webylo of Arizona, Jacob Skov Olesen of TCU and Ludvig Aberg of Texas Tech shared the individual title with a 4-under 209.

“Unfortunately, the last couple of holes got away from us in the wind,” coach Jon Reehoorn said. “As awesome as we were yesterday, we didn’t do quite as good of job executing the shots that we needed today.