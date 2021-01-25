OSU men's golf: Beavers in 10th after first round

TUCSON, Ariz. — Spencer Tibbits fired a 2-over 73 to lead the Oregon State men’s golf team in the first round of the Arizona Intercollegiate on Monday.

The Beavers opened their 2021 season with a 25-over 309 at the par-71, 7,292 yard Sewailo Golf Club to put them in 10th place.

Host Arizona leads the 17-team field with an even-par 284, while New Mexico is second with a 12-over 296 and Wake Forest is third with a 15-over 299.

Play was halted midway through the round due to gusting winds on a very cold day in the desert.

“I feel like our score isn’t that indicative of the way we played,” coach Jon Reehoorn said. “The weather conditions were so terrible today that if you hit on bad shot it really snowballed from there. It was our first competitive golf in 321 days so there were some nerves. I know these guys have enough fight and pride in themselves to bounce back tomorrow.”

Tibbits was steady throughout the day with a birdie on the par-5, 593-yard eighth hole and three bogeys that has him in a tie for 11th place.

Shawn Lu shot a 6-over 77, Jackson Lake carded a 7-over 78, and Carson Barry and Nolan Thoroughgood both finished with a 10-over 81.