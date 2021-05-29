OSU men's golf: Beavers in 18th at NCAAs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Oregon State men's golf team is in 18th at the NCAA Championships on Saturday.

The Beavers are in 18th place with a 22-over 286-296—582 at the par-70, 7,289-yard Grayhawk Golf Club and will be part of the afternoon wave in Sunday’s important round.

Carson Barry carded a 3-under 67 to pace the Beavers.

Barry had six birdies, one bogey and a double to shoot a 67 and move into fourth place with a 4-under 69-67—136.

Spencer Tibbits, who was selected to the All-Pac-12 second team this season, is tied for 19th in the 152-player field with a 1-over 69-72—141.

“The course played really tough in the afternoon with the wind, and we just were not able to grind it out like we needed,” OSU coach Jon Reehoorn said. “We are right there for the top. 15. We will be first off in the afternoon wave. We need to just play our own game and take care of each shot one at a time. We’ve got something special in us.”

Oregon State will start at 11:20 a.m. on Sunday and be paired with SMU and Georgia. Live scoring is available at golfstat.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0