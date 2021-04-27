OSU men's golf: Beavers in fourth at Pac-12 meet

SANTA ROSA, California — The Oregon State men's golf team is in fourth after the third round of the Pac-12 Championships.

The Beavers equaled the lowest single-round sub-par score in school history, a 16-under 344, on Tuesday. The score was seven strokes better than the second-best score of the day, a 9-under 351 by California.

The record-tying round moved the Beavers into fourth place, and into contention for a conference title, with a 16-under 357-363-344—1,064 at the par-72, 6,785-yard Mayacama Golf Club.

With 18 holes to play, Arizona leads with a 29-under 1,051, Arizona State is second with a 25-under 1,055 and Oregon is third with a 17-under 1,063.

The fourth and final round will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday and live scoring is available at golfstat.com.

“What a day,” OSU coach Jon Reehoorn said. “To have all six guys at par or better and tie the school record for a single round in a 6-count-5 format is an amazing effort. It’s fun to watch them play at such a high level, with confidence and belief, and just keep getting after it.

“These guys will be ready to go tomorrow and do everything they can to chase down the leaders.”