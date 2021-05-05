OSU men's golf: Beavers make regional

The Oregon State men’s golf team earned an invitation to the 2021 NCAA Division I Regionals on Wednesday.

The Beavers are one of 81 teams to receive a bid and will compete May 17-19 at the Championship Course at UNM in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

This is the second straight time Oregon State has earned a trip to postseason play. The 2020 regionals were canceled due to COVID-19.

This is the fifth time the Beavers have advanced to postseason play under head coach Jon Reehoorn.

“I’m just happy for our guys because of the amount of work they put in last year and this year,” Reehoorn said. “I know this means a lot to them, especially for our seniors who didn’t get the chance to compete last year due to COVID. It’s great to know their careers will end on a high note by taking us to the postseason.”

Three of the six regional sites will have 13 teams and 10 individuals competing, while three will have 14 teams and five individuals. The top five teams (30 teams total) and the low individual not on an advancing team from each regional site (six individuals total) will advance to the national championships from May 28 to June 2 in Scottsdale, Arizona.