OSU men's golf: Beavers move up two spots

WAIMEA, Hawaii — Spencer Tibbits carded a 4-under 68 to help the Oregon State men’s golf team move two spots up the leaderboard at the 30th Amer Ari Intercollegiate on Wednesday.
The Beavers jumped from sixth place to fourth in the eight-team field with a 1-under 289-286—575 at the par-72, 6,875-yard Hapuna Golf Course.
Pac-12 teams hold down the top two spots — Arizona State with a 26-under 550 and USC with an 18-under 558 — with 18 holes to play.
“It was an awesome round by Spencer today,” coach Jon Reehoorn said. “Being first out was a nice break for us today, and it was great to see him take advantage. The wind really started whipping on the 16th hole for us and that made the 18th very difficult.
“We need to find a way to get a little more comfortable early in the round and have a bit of swagger from the start. There’s been too much indecision on some simple shots that lead to poor shots. As we continue to compete, I think that is something we’ll be able to clean up. But it is holding us back from shooting a really low score right now.”
Tibbits was on fire throughout the day, dropping in six birdies and 11 pars before taking an unfortunate double-bogey on the par-4 18th. His 4-under 68 moved him into a tie for ninth place with a 4-under 72-68—140, giving him a chance to post a top-10 finish for the second-straight tournament in 2021.
Tibbits has now recorded 44 sub-par rounds in his four-year Oregon State career and has 12 top-10 finishes, the fourth most in program history. His best career collegiate score is a 6-under 66 as a sophomore at the Showdown in the Rockies.
Carson Barry and Jackson Lake are both tied for 15th place with an even-par 144, as Barry has scores of 73-71 and Lake posted 70-74.
Sean Kato and Kyosuke Hara are each 6 over with a 150 and tied for 27th place. Kato knocked four strokes off his first-round score and sits with a 77-73. Hara has 10 birdies through the first two rounds with scores of 74-76.
Nolan Thoroughgood, who is competing as an individual, is tied for 18th place with a 2-over 71-75—146.