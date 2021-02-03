OSU men's golf: Beavers move up two spots

WAIMEA, Hawaii — Spencer Tibbits carded a 4-under 68 to help the Oregon State men’s golf team move two spots up the leaderboard at the 30th Amer Ari Intercollegiate on Wednesday.

The Beavers jumped from sixth place to fourth in the eight-team field with a 1-under 289-286—575 at the par-72, 6,875-yard Hapuna Golf Course.

Pac-12 teams hold down the top two spots — Arizona State with a 26-under 550 and USC with an 18-under 558 — with 18 holes to play.

“It was an awesome round by Spencer today,” coach Jon Reehoorn said. “Being first out was a nice break for us today, and it was great to see him take advantage. The wind really started whipping on the 16th hole for us and that made the 18th very difficult.

“We need to find a way to get a little more comfortable early in the round and have a bit of swagger from the start. There’s been too much indecision on some simple shots that lead to poor shots. As we continue to compete, I think that is something we’ll be able to clean up. But it is holding us back from shooting a really low score right now.”