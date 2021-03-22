OSU men's golf: Beavers second after two rounds

The Oregon State men’s golf team battled through a 36-hole day at the 31st Annual Duck Invitational on Monday in Eugene and is in second place with 18 holes to play.

The Beavers shot a 6-over 286-288—574 at the par-71, 7,015-yard Eugene Country Club to put them in second in the 15-team field and only two strokes behind host Oregon (4-over 287-285—572).

The final round of the two-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday and live scoring is available at golfstat.com.

“We are going to need everyone in it for all 18 holes tomorrow,” coach Jon Reehoorn said. “Spencer, Shawn and Mateo played some very good golf, but it’s going to need to be an entire team effort tomorrow for us to win."

Spencer Tibbits led Oregon State with a 5-under 68-69—137 to put him a tie for first place with Hugo Townsend of Boise State who shot a 5-over 71-66—137. Tibbits had four birdies in both rounds on Monday and now has 46 sub-par scores in his Beaver career.

Shawn Lu continued his strong play, shooting a 1-under 70-71—141 that has him in a tie for fifth place. He led Oregon State in its last event, the Bandon Dunes Championship, with a tie for 12th place.