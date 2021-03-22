OSU men's golf: Beavers second after two rounds

The Oregon State men’s golf team battled through a 36-hole day at the 31st Annual Duck Invitational on Monday in Eugene and is in second place with 18 holes to play.
The Beavers shot a 6-over 286-288—574 at the par-71, 7,015-yard Eugene Country Club to put them in second in the 15-team field and only two strokes behind host Oregon (4-over 287-285—572).
The final round of the two-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday and live scoring is available at golfstat.com.
“We are going to need everyone in it for all 18 holes tomorrow,” coach Jon Reehoorn said. “Spencer, Shawn and Mateo played some very good golf, but it’s going to need to be an entire team effort tomorrow for us to win."
Spencer Tibbits led Oregon State with a 5-under 68-69—137 to put him a tie for first place with Hugo Townsend of Boise State who shot a 5-over 71-66—137. Tibbits had four birdies in both rounds on Monday and now has 46 sub-par scores in his Beaver career.
Shawn Lu continued his strong play, shooting a 1-under 70-71—141 that has him in a tie for fifth place. He led Oregon State in its last event, the Bandon Dunes Championship, with a tie for 12th place.
Mateo Fuenmayor was 6 over through his first nine holes of the day, but rallied to go 2 under through the next 27 holes to post a 4-over 75-71—146 for a tie for 13th place.
“Spencer and Shawn played extremely well all day today, but the effort by Mateo the last 27 was so impressive for a freshman,” Reehoorn said. “It would have been easy for him to get down on himself, but he dug it out on the back nine during the first round and then kept the momentum going during round two.”
Kyosuke Hara is tied for 35th place with an 8-over 73-77—150 and Carson Barry is tied for 60th with a 14-over 79-77—156.
Jackson Lake and Alec Berrey are both competing as individuals. Lake is tied for 13th place with a 4-over 70-76—146 and Berrey is tied for 72nd with a 16-over 80-78—158.