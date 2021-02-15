OSU men's golf: Beavers shoot even par in opening round

LA QUINTA, Calif. — Jackson Lake carded an even-par 71 to lead the Oregon State men’s golf team in the opening round of The Prestige on Monday.
The Beavers started the tourney with a 7-over 291 at the par-71, 7,100-yard Greg Norman Course at PGA West to put them in a tie for 16th place in the 24-team field.
The second round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday and live scoring is available at golfstat.com. Oregon State will start at 11 a.m. and be paired with Texas Tech and UCLA.
“This course is about driving the ball well and keeping the ball on green grass,” coach Jon Reehoorn said. “Overall the team played solidly but a few errant tee shots kept us from posting a much better score.
"We’ve been a slow starting group to this point this year, but I’m confident our guys will continue to keep getting better the next two days.”
Lake dropped in a team-best six birdies to go with four bogeys and a double for his tourney-opening 71. The six birdies are tied for the third most in the 120-player field.
“Jackson, who led the way with 71, played really well but the middle stretch of holes is indicative of what can happen,” Reehoorn said. “He drove it out of the fairway and paid the price.”
Carson Barry and Spencer Tibbits both shot a 2-over 73 and Kyosuke Hara added a 3-over 74 for the Beavers’ scoring. Freshman Mateo Fuenmayor, making his collegiate debut, finished with a 6-over 77.
Arizona State holds a five-stroke lead over Pepperdine after carding an 8-under 276. The Sun Devils’ David Puig has the individual lead with a 7-under 64.