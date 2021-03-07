OSU mens' golf: Beavers start even par at Bandon Dunes

Mateo Fuenmayor fired a 2-under 69 to lead the Oregon State men’s golf team in the opening round of the 12th Annual Bandon Dunes Championship on Sunday.

The Beavers finished the first round with an even-par 284 at the par-71, 6,752-yard Bandon Trails Golf Course and are in sixth place in the 14-team field.

The second round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and live scoring is available at golfstat.com.

Fuenmayor, a freshman from Beaverton, reeled off five birdies during a seven-hole stretch, and had seven total on the day, to post his best score as a Beaver with the 2-under 69. His previous best was a 1-over 72 three weeks ago in the second round of The Prestige in La Quinta, California.

Spencer Tibbits was solid as usual, shooting a 1-under 70 with two birdies, 15 pars and one bogey. Shawn Lu carded a 1-over 72 and Kyosuke Hara posted a 2-over 73 for the Beavers’ even-par opening round. Lu and Hara dropped in three birdies apiece.

Carson Barry shot a 5-over 75 and had one tough hole that kept him from finishing in red figures.

Alec Berrey, who is competing as an individual, had four birdies, two bogeys and a double to finish with an even-par 71.

Utah and San Francisco are tied for first place with a 10-under 274. Nate Stember of Oregon, Tyler Schafer of Long Beach State and Utah’s Mitchell Schow all fired a 5-under 66 to share the individual lead.

