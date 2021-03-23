OSU men's golf: Beavers take tourney title

The Oregon State men’s golf team put together a big final round and coasted to the team title at the 31st Annual Duck Invitational in Eugene on Tuesday.

The Beavers concluded the two-day, 54-hole tournament with an 8-over 286-288-286—860 at the par-71, 7,015-yard Eugene Country Club to win by four strokes over rival Oregon (12-over 287-285-292—864) in the 15-team field.

This is the second-straight time Oregon State has won the Duck Invitational, which is hosted by Oregon. The other team titles came in 1998, 2014 and 2019. The 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19.

“We needed a team effort to get the job done today and that’s what happened,” OSU coach Jon Reehoorn said. “We finished the round off so well with 12 birdies and just two bogeys over the final stretch of the course. It was an awesome effort by our guys down the stretch.”

Spencer Tibbits led the Beavers on the individual leaderboard, finishing in a tie for third place with a 3-under 68-69-73—210. It’s the eighth time he’s posted a top-five finish and the 13th top-10 showing in his spectacular four-year Oregon State career.