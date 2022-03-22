OSU men's golf: Beavers tie for 3rd at Duck Invitational

Mateo Fuenmayor shot a 3-under 68 on the final day of the Duck Invitational to help the Oregon State men’s golf team to a tie for third Tuesday at the par-71 Eugene Country Club.

Fuenmayor scored an eagle on the par-5 16th hole to highlight his final round. He also eagled the par-4 9th hole in the second round.

Fuenmayor improved by nine strokes over his first round 6-over 77 and ended the tournament tied with teammate Carson Barry for sixth place at 1-over 214. This is the first top-10 finish of his career.

Barry shot par on Tuesday, a day after finishing with a 2-under 69. The tie for sixth marks his second top-10 finish of the year and ninth of his career.

Nolan Thoroughgood and Brandon Eyre finished in a tie for 23rd. Thoroughgood, who played as an individual, was consistent throughout, finishing with a 6-over 219 over the two days. Thoroughgood also scored an eagle during the tournament, with his coming on the par-4 17th hole Tuesday.

Eyre dropped down to par on Tuesday after entering the final round tied for 39th at 6-over.

Carson Enright, playing in his first tournament since early February in Hawaii, ended the Duck Invitational with a 10-over 223, finishing in a tie for 35th. He posted a 2-over 73 on Tuesday, recording an eagle on the par-5 6th hole.

Jackson Lake improved by three strokes over his initial 5-over, posting a 2-over 73 on his final day of play. He ended the tournament at 11-over 224, placing in a tie for 45th. Brody Marconi, also playing as an individual, finished in a tie for 88th at 29-over.

