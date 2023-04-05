Jackson Lake and Nolan Thoroughgood kept pace for a third consecutive round at the Redhawk Invitational to lead the Oregon State men’s golf team to a tie for second at the Chambers Bay Golf Course on Tuesday.

The duo each finished at par over the final 18 holes of the event to finish with a 213 at the par-71 course, earning them a tie for fifth. Both had shot a 1-over 72 in the first round Monday before ending the first day of action with a 1-under 70.

Lake tallied seven birdies over the two days, with Thoroughgood totaling six. The latter made one of 10 eagles at the tournament, doing so at the par-5 18th hole during the first round.

Lake now has two top-10 finishes and six for his career. Thoroughgood, meanwhile, achieved his first this season and third of his career.

Oregon State, as a team, finished tied for second with a 12-over 864. The Beavers tallied a 3-over 287 on Tuesday to wrap up the trip. OSU connected on 27 birdies over 54 holes.

Lake and Thoroughgood were backed by Carson Barry, who finished with a 3-over 216 over 54 holes. He ended his trip to the Seattle area with a 2-over 73 on Tuesday. Barry finished the event tied for 15th.

Mateo Fuenmayor finished his second consecutive round at 1-over to tie for 52nd. He ended trip at 11-over 224.

Rylan Johnson ended Tuesday at 9-over (80) and finished the invitational 78th with an 18-over 231.

Also on Tuesday, Fuenmayor was named the Pac-12’s Co-Golfer of the Week.

Fuenmayor was co-champion with Oregon’s Nate Stember at the Duck Invitational and the two are sharing the Golfer of the Week honor.

Fuenmayor, who is from Beaverton, shot a 6-under 207 at the par-71 Eugene Country Club. He battled back from a 3-over 74 in the first round. He won his first ever collegiate tournament with a 5-under 66 in the final round, which included six birdies, with three straight at holes 15, 16 and 17.

Oregon State is back in action April 14 and 15 in Tempe, Arizona, when competing in the Thunderbird Collegiate, hosted by Arizona State.

Redhawk Invitational

Oregon State Team Results – Final (+12, 296-281-287—864)

T5. Jackson Lake – 72-70-71—213 (E)

T5. Nolan Thoroughgood – 72-70-71—213 (E)

T15. Carson Barry – 74-69-73—216 (+3)

T52. Mateo Fuenmayor – 80-72-72—224 (+11)

T78. Rylan Johnson – 78-73-80—231 (+18)