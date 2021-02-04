OSU men's golf: Beavers tie for third

WAIMEA, Hawai’i — Carson Barry reeled off seven birdies during a nine-hole stretch in the final round of the 30th Amer Ari Intercollegiate and finished with a career-best 6-under 66.

The Oregon State men’s golf team concluded its second tournament of 2021 in a tie for third place with a 10-under 289-286-279—854 at the par-72, 6,875-yard Hapuna Golf Course. The 9-under 279 in the final round is the Beavers’ best score of the season and moved them from sixth after the opening day to a tie for third with Georgia Tech.

Arizona State won the eight-team event with a 37-under 827 and USC finished second with a 25-under 839. The Sun Devils’ David Puig claimed medalist honors with a 13-under 203.

Barry moved up the leaderboard each day and finished in a tie for seventh place with a 6-under 73-71-66—210. It’s the fifth top-10 finish of his career after recording four during a sensational sophomore campaign a year ago. His previous best round was a 5-under 66 at the Oregon State Invitational in the fall of 2019 at the par-71 Trysting Tree Golf Club.