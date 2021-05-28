OSU men's golf: Beavers tied for eighth

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Oregon State men's golf team is tied for eighth after the opening round of the NCAA National Championship on Friday.

The Beavers shot a 6-over 286 at the par-70, 7,289-yard Grayhawk Golf Club. Carson Barry and Spencer Tibbits both fired a 1-under 69 to lead the Beavers.

“A really solid start by our group,” Oregon State head coach Jon Reehoorn said. “A bit of a disappointing ending but hopefully that helps fuel the fire for a bounce back tomorrow and not be too focused on how we stand after 18 holes.”

Jackson Lake also played well, finishing the opening round with a 2-over 72 that included two birdies.

Oregon State will start at 12:47 p.m. on Saturday and live scoring is available at golfstat.com.

