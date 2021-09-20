OSU men's golf: Beavers tied for fourth at Husky Invitational

BREMERTON, Wash. — Freshman Brandon Eyre, playing in his first collegiate tournament, finished with a 6-under par 138 in 36 holes of play Monday to pace the Oregon State men’s golf team at the first day of the Husky Invitational.
Eyre ended the day in a tie for fifth place for the Beavers, who, as a team, will enter Tuesday’s final round in a tie for fourth place, 7-under par (280-289—569) at the par-72, 7,155-yard Gold Mountain Olympic Course. OSU trails Washington (23-under par 553), Boise State (10-under par 566) and Oregon (9-under 567). The Beavers are tied with Missouri.
“Overall, we did a lot of really good things and got contributions from all five guys,” coach Jon Reehoorn said. “It was really nice to see Alfred (Raja) and Brandon post scores under-par this morning in their first collegiate round.
“We had about an hour of mental lapses in the middle of the second round today that really cost us from having a really good day. But in our first day of competition with so many new faces it was a bit expected.”
Carson Barry paced the Beavers with 10 birdies, while Eyre and Raja finished with nine apiece. OSU led all teams with 41 overall. Nolan Thoroughgood recorded the team’s lone eagle, doing so at the par-5 sixth hole in the second round.
Eyre finished with a 5-under 67 in the first round before tallying a 1-under 71 in the second. Six of his nine birdies on the day came in the first round. He birdied holes 11 (par-5) and 14 (par-5) in both rounds.
“It was fun to watch Brandon compete today,” Reehoorn said. “One of his greatest strengths is that he looks like he belongs. He seemed like he was always in control of his thought processes and unfazed by playing in his first event, even when he got to 6/8 under par.”
Both Barry and Jackson Lake enter Tuesday’s play tied for 26th after finishing at 1-under 143.
Lake, a junior from Clovis, California, posted a 1-under 71 in the first round and was an even-72 in round two to complete his day. He ended the first day of action with eight birdies. Barry, meanwhile, finished at par in round one before tallying a 1-under 71 in round two. The senior birdied five times in each round and did so at holes 14 (par 5) and 17 (par 4) both times.
Both Raja and Thoroughgood finished at 5-over 149. Raja was 2-under 72 in the first round, while Thoroughgood was 2-over 74 in the first. The duo are tied at 52nd.
Three Beavers also competed as individuals on Monday at the Gold Mountain Cascade Course. Sean Kato finished at three-under par while Carson Enright was 1-under par in 18 holes. Brody Marconi also played 18, finishing at 6-over par.
The teams complete the invitational with the third and final round Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.