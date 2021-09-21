 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU men's golf: Eyre wins Husky Invitational
0 Comments
alert

OSU men's golf: Eyre wins Husky Invitational

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Beavers Sports Logo White

Oregon State freshman Brandon Eyre shot a 3-under par 69 to finish 9-under and claim the title at the Husky Invitational Tuesday at the Gold Mountain Golf Course in Bremerton.

Eyre is the first Beaver to win an individual title since Carson Barry at the 2019 Oregon State Invitational. Oregon State's Spencer Tibbits won the 2019 Husky Invitational.

Eyre birdied on the second, eighth and 18th holes Tuesday, finishing one shot better than Washington’s RJ Manke. 

Oregon State finished third overall. The Beavers shot 14-under par (280-289-281—850), trailing host Washington (277-276-293—846) and Nevada (281-289-276—846) which both finished at 18-under.

Carson Barry finished at 1-under par 71 on Tuesday and ended the three rounds 2-under overall (72-71-71—214) and tied for 21st overall. Jackson Lake also tied for 21st with a 2-under par tally (71-72-71—214).

Alfred Raja shot 2-under par 70 for the second time in two days after doing so in the first round Monday. He ended in a tie for 31st at 3-over (70-79-70—219). Nolan Thoroughgood finished tied for 44th at 5-over (74-75-72—221).

Three Beavers competed individually at the Gold Mountain Cascade Course. Sean Kato finished at 2-under 70 on Tuesday and was 5-under 211 over two days.

Carson Enright finished at par Tuesday and was 2-under 214 (70-72-72) over the three rounds, while Brody Marconi finished at 10-over (75-76-75—226) over two days.

Oregon State will compete in the Fighting Irish Classic which will be held Oct. 4-5, in South Bend, Indiana.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Who has the edge in the NL Wildcard race?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News