OSU men's golf: Eyre wins Husky Invitational

Oregon State freshman Brandon Eyre shot a 3-under par 69 to finish 9-under and claim the title at the Husky Invitational Tuesday at the Gold Mountain Golf Course in Bremerton.

Eyre is the first Beaver to win an individual title since Carson Barry at the 2019 Oregon State Invitational. Oregon State's Spencer Tibbits won the 2019 Husky Invitational.

Eyre birdied on the second, eighth and 18th holes Tuesday, finishing one shot better than Washington’s RJ Manke.

Oregon State finished third overall. The Beavers shot 14-under par (280-289-281—850), trailing host Washington (277-276-293—846) and Nevada (281-289-276—846) which both finished at 18-under.

Carson Barry finished at 1-under par 71 on Tuesday and ended the three rounds 2-under overall (72-71-71—214) and tied for 21st overall. Jackson Lake also tied for 21st with a 2-under par tally (71-72-71—214).

Alfred Raja shot 2-under par 70 for the second time in two days after doing so in the first round Monday. He ended in a tie for 31st at 3-over (70-79-70—219). Nolan Thoroughgood finished tied for 44th at 5-over (74-75-72—221).