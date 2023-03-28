Oregon State's Mateo Fuenmayor shot a personal-best 5-under 66 in Tuesday's final round of the Duck Invitational and tied for the co-championship at the three-round event at the par-71 Eugene Country Club.

Fuenmayor birdied six holes in the final round, including three straight at the 15th, 16th and 17th holes to claim his first collegiate championship. He’s also the first Beaver to win the event since Anthony Arvidson in 2000.

Fuenmayor’s final round push was backed by Carson Barry and Jackson Lake, who each shot a 1-under 70 to help lead the Beavers to a second-place team finish. As a team, OSU was 6-under in the final round to finish 5-over, 12 shots better than No. 3 Colorado State.

Fuenmayor led the entire tournament with 17 birdies, five ahead of No. 2 and OSU teammate Nolan Thoroughgood. OSU tallied 56 birdies as a team, far ahead of the pack as No. 2 Oregon totaled 38.

Barry and Rylan Johnson both finished in the top 10 as well. Johnson tied for seventh with a 3-over 216. He shot a 1-over 72 Tuesday. Barry was one shot behind at 4-over, tying for ninth.

Barry tallied nine birdies over 54 holes, while Johnson was close with eight.

Thoroughgood and Lake each tied for 17th. Thoroughgood’s 12 birdies tied for second-most in the tournament, while Lake had 10.

Collin Hodgkinson and Sean Kato, both competing as individuals, tied for 55th. Each shot a 16-over 229.

Oregon State results – Final, 2nd (+5, 290-289-278--857)

T1. Mateo Fuenmayor – 74-67-66—207 (-6)

T7. Rylan Johnson – 71-73-72—216 (+3)

T9. Carson Barry – 73-74-70—217 (+4)

T17. Nolan Thoroughgood – 72-75-73—220 (+7)

T17. Jackson Lake – 75-75-70—220 (+7)

T55. Collin Hodgkinson – 74-74-81—229 (+16)

T55. Sean Kato – 76-77-76—229 (+16)

Note: Kato and Hodgkinson are playing as individuals and their scores do not count toward the team tally