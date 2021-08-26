OSU men's golf: Schedule announced

The Oregon State men's golf schedule for 2021-22 is highlighted by the two-day Oregon State Invitational, set for Oct. 11-12 at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis. It’s the third of four fall tournaments for the Beavers, who are also slated to participate in six events in the spring leading up to the Pac-12 Championships in late April.

Oregon State opens its season Sept. 20-21 at the Husky Invitational in Bremerton, Washington. That’s followed by the two-day Fighting Irish Classic, Oct. 4-5 in South Bend, Indiana. The Beavers, after the two-day OSU Invitational, close out the fall Nov. 8-10 at the Saint Mary’s Invitational in Pebble Beach, California.

Oregon State picks up again with three days in Waikoloa, Hawaii, from Feb. 3-5 at the Amer Ari Invitational. That’s followed by The Prestige in La Quinta, California, from Feb. 21-23 and then the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate from Feb. 28 to March 2.

The Beavers return to the state of Oregon for the two-day Duck Invitational in Eugene March 21-22. From there, OSU visits University Place, Washington, for the Redhawk Collegiate April 4-5. Oregon State then treks to Tempe, Arizona, for the Thunderbird Collegiate from April 15-16.

OSU’s third visit to the state of Washington comes April 25-27 for the Pac-12 Championships, which will be held in Fall City.

