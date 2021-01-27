OSU men's golf: Tibbits, Beavers finish 10th

TUCSON, Ariz. — Spencer Tibbits opened his senior campaign with a top-10 finish at the Arizona Intercollegiate on Wednesday.

The Oregon State men’s golf team finished their first tournament of 2021 in a tie for 10th place with a 37-over 309-287-293—889 at the par-71, 7,292 yard Sewailo Golf Club.

“In difficult conditions our short games need to be sharp in order to score, and we did not execute the shots we needed to in order to build or keep any momentum,” coach Jon Reehoorn said. “We have a quick turnaround to get ready for our next event, but the more reps we get the better we will continue to get. It’s been a long time since we’ve competed and with more reps I’m sure our confidence and comfort level will return.”

Tibbits finished in a tie for 10th place with a 3-over 73-68-75—216. He now has 12 top-10 finishes in his Oregon State career, the fourth most in program history. Birk Nelson (1992-96) holds the record with 15. Charles Kingsbaker (1994-97) and Diego Velasquez (2007-10) are tied for second with 13 apiece.

Jackson Lake had the Beavers’ best score in the final round, an even-par 71, that helped him finish in a tie for 34th place with a 9-over 78-73-71—222.