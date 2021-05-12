OSU men's soccer: Walker named Senior CLASS Award all-American

Walker, who was named the Pac-12 Scholar Athlete of the Year last week, was selected to the Senior CLASS Award all-America second team. The Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: classroom, community, character, and competition