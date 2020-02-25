OSU women's golf: Beavers finish fifth in tourney

The Oregon State women's golf team played its best golf in the final round of the Bruin Wave Invitational in San Luis Obispo, California on Tuesday to finish its first tournament of the spring in fifth.
The No. 35 Beavers shot a 35-over 303-303-293—899 at the par-72, 6,103-yard San Luis Obispo Country Club to finish fifth and ahead of three ranked teams — No. 48 Washington, No. 44 San Diego State and No. 39 Pepperdine.
No. 2 USC won the 12-team event with a 14-over 878. Emma Spitz of UCLA and Kelly Sim of Northwestern shared medalist honors with a 5-under 211.
“It’s all about being in control and learning from every moment,” Oregon State coach Dawn Shockley said. “We did an incredible job of learning from yesterday’s rounds and implementing it today. They started in control of their games and they kept it going the entire day.
“Our energy all week was great and we stayed in the moment. They are learning what is going on, why it’s happening and how to make adjustments. We spoke all week about the process and I’m so proud of their commitment to that.”
Nicole Schroeder had the Beavers’ best score in the final round, an even-par 72, to move eight spots up the leaderboard and finish in 16th place with an 8-over 77-75-72—224. She had three birdies in the final round after dropping one in the first two rounds.
Ellie Slama had the best finish among the Oregon State five, a tie for 11th place, after shooting a 6-over 73-75-74—222. She had five birdies in the three rounds and only one double-bogey.
Chayse Gomez and Issy Taylor continued their solid play during their freshmen seasons, as Gomez finished in a tie for 21st place with an 11-over 77-76-74—227 and Taylor was a stroke back to finish in a tie for 25th with a 12-over 76-77-75—228.
Mari Nishiura had the biggest improvement in the final round, carding a 1-over 73, to jump 12 spots to a tie for 31st place with a 14-over 79-78-73—230.
The Beavers have two weeks off before competing at the Meadow Club Invitational in Fairfax, Calif., on Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10.