OSU women's golf: Beavers in sixth

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The Oregon State women's golf team is in the top half of the competitive 12-team Bruin Wave Invitational after a steady 36 holes of play on Monday.

The No. 35 Beavers concluded the first 36 holes of competition with a pair of 15-over 303's to sit in sixth place with a 30-over 606 at the par-72, 6,103-yard San Luis Obispo Country Club.

No. 2 USC is in first place with a 6-over 582, No. 42 Northwestern is second with a 9-over 585 and No. 14 UCLA sits in third with a 12-over 588.

Eight of the 12 teams in the field are ranked among the top 50 nationally by Golfstat.com.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The final round of the two-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Ellie Slama, an all-Pac-12 first-team selection last season as a sophomore, led the Beavers, and is tied for 10th place, with a 4-over 73-75—148. She has 10 career top-10 finishes — two as a freshman, an Oregon State single-season record seven as a sophomore and two in the first four tournaments as a junior.