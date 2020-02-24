OSU women's golf: Beavers in sixth

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The Oregon State women's golf team is in the top half of the competitive 12-team Bruin Wave Invitational after a steady 36 holes of play on Monday.
The No. 35 Beavers concluded the first 36 holes of competition with a pair of 15-over 303's to sit in sixth place with a 30-over 606 at the par-72, 6,103-yard San Luis Obispo Country Club.
No. 2 USC is in first place with a 6-over 582, No. 42 Northwestern is second with a 9-over 585 and No. 14 UCLA sits in third with a 12-over 588.
Eight of the 12 teams in the field are ranked among the top 50 nationally by Golfstat.com.
The final round of the two-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Ellie Slama, an all-Pac-12 first-team selection last season as a sophomore, led the Beavers, and is tied for 10th place, with a 4-over 73-75—148. She has 10 career top-10 finishes — two as a freshman, an Oregon State single-season record seven as a sophomore and two in the first four tournaments as a junior.
Nicole Schroeder had two double-bogeys in her first three holes but settled in and played the next 33 holes at 4 over to finish the day with an 8-over 77-75—152 that has her in a tie for 24th place. She started her senior campaign with a tie for eighth place at the Cougar Cup in Pullman, Washington.
Freshman Chayse Gomez and Issy Taylor are both tied for 29th place with a 9-over 153. Gomez posted rounds of 77-76 with three birdies and Taylor was similar with scores of 76-77 with an eagle on the par-5 10th hole in the second round and two birdies in the first round.
Mari Nishiura, a senior from Mililani, Hawaii, is tied for 43rd place with a 13-over 79-78—157.
Kelly Sim of Northwestern tied a tournament record with a 5-under 67 in the first round and has a six-stroke lead with an 8-under 136. Emma Spitz of UCLA and Alyaa Abdulghany of USC are the only other two golfers in red figures with a 2-under 142.