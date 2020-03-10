OSU women's golf: Beavers win tournament

FAIRFAX, California — The Oregon State women's golf team rallied in the final round of the Meadow Club Invitational on Tuesday to win its second title of the season.

Senior Nicole Schroeder and freshman Issy Taylor both fired a 3-under 69 in the final round to lead the Beaver charge and help the team post a 4-under 284 effort on the day.

Oregon State concluded the two-day, 54-hole tournament with a 7-over 291-296-284—871 at the par-72, 6,157-yard Meadow Club to win the 13-team event by six strokes over second-place Washington State.

It’s the 14th team title in program history and the fourth for Dawn Shockley in her fourth season as the Beavers’ head coach. Oregon State won the Cougar Cup in Pullman, Washington, this past fall.

