OSU women's golf: Beavers 10th after first round

SOMIS, Calif. — Battling a tough golf course and 20 mph, the Oregon State women's golf team completed the opening round of the Bruin Wave Invitational on Monday by shooting a 34-over 322 at the par-72, 6,273-yard Saticoy Country Club and are in 10th place in the 15-team field.

Oregon (+18, 306) holds a three-stroke lead over Arizona (+21, 309) through 18 holes. None of the golfers in the 82-player field finished the first round in red figures. The best scores were an even-par 72 by Oregon’s Ching-Tzu Chen and Briana Chacon.

Oregon State coach Dawn Shockley called Saticoy Country Club “the toughest golf course I’ve ever seen.”

Amanda Minni dropped in back-to-back birdies on the par-4, 330-yard seventh hole and the par-5, 495-yard eighth holes that helped her post a team-best 5-over 77. She’s tied for 14th place with 36 holes to play. Her best career finish is a tie for third place at the Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational in the fall of 2018.

Issy Taylor finished with a 9-over 81 and had a team-high three birdies, but a quadruple-bogey on the par-5 14th hole kept her from a better score. Her birdies came on the par-4, 348-yard second, par-5, 465-yard sixth and par-3, 160-yard 13th holes.