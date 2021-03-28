OSU women's golf: Beavers finish fourth

PHOENIX — It was a great day for the Oregon State women's golf team at the PING/ASU Invitational on Sunday.
The Beavers fired a 5-under 283 in the final round, the second-best score of the day, to move two spots up the leaderboard and finish in a season-best fourth place with a 2-over 293-290-283—866 at the par-72, 6,426-yard Papago Golf Course.
The 5-under 283 equals the fifth-lowest single-round score in OSU women’s golf history and the 2-over 866 is the seventh-best three-round score in program history.
The 15-team field featured 10 teams in the Golfstat.com rankings and eight Pac-12 programs. Oregon State finished ahead of Pac-12 rivals Stanford, Arizona, UCLA, Washington State and California.
“I’m really proud of how the Beavs got better each day and fought to prove they belong at the top of leaderboard in a very strong field,” coach Dawn Shockley said. “We had great team energy on the course this week and that showed through in their results.”
“The men’s basketball team has been a great inspiration for us,” Oregon State senior Nicole Schroeder said. “They’re underdogs to the nation but not to all of us in Corvallis. They keep fighting to prove the doubters wrong and we’re doing the same.”
Ellie Slama and Issy Taylor both fired a 2-under 70 in the final round to climb the leaderboard and finish in a tie for 13th place with an even-par 216.
Slama improved her score each round with scores of 74-72-70, while Taylor posted a pair of 73’s before finishing with the 2-under 70.
Schroeder also played better each day, finishing a stroke back of Slama and Taylor, with a 1-over 74-72-71—217 for a tie for 17th finish.
Amanda Minni carded two even-par 72’s in the three-day tournament that helped her finish in a tie for 26th place with a 3-over 72-75-72—219.
Mari Nishiura finished in a tie for 70th place with a 15-over 76-73-82—231.
Oregon State was second in the field with 181 pars and a scoring average of 3.10 on the par-3’s.
Schroeder was third among the 84 golfers with a scoring average of 2.92 on the par-3’s and Slama was tied for third with 41 pars. Minni led the Beavers with 10 birdies over the three rounds.
Arizona State and Oregon shared the team title with a 2-under 862. Kelly Sim of Northwestern claimed medalist honors with a 5-under 211.
The Beavers will next compete in their final tournament of the regular season, the Silverado Showdown in Napa, California, from April 5-7.