OSU women's golf: Beavers finish fourth

PHOENIX — It was a great day for the Oregon State women's golf team at the PING/ASU Invitational on Sunday.

The Beavers fired a 5-under 283 in the final round, the second-best score of the day, to move two spots up the leaderboard and finish in a season-best fourth place with a 2-over 293-290-283—866 at the par-72, 6,426-yard Papago Golf Course.

The 5-under 283 equals the fifth-lowest single-round score in OSU women’s golf history and the 2-over 866 is the seventh-best three-round score in program history.

The 15-team field featured 10 teams in the Golfstat.com rankings and eight Pac-12 programs. Oregon State finished ahead of Pac-12 rivals Stanford, Arizona, UCLA, Washington State and California.

“I’m really proud of how the Beavs got better each day and fought to prove they belong at the top of leaderboard in a very strong field,” coach Dawn Shockley said. “We had great team energy on the course this week and that showed through in their results.”

“The men’s basketball team has been a great inspiration for us,” Oregon State senior Nicole Schroeder said. “They’re underdogs to the nation but not to all of us in Corvallis. They keep fighting to prove the doubters wrong and we’re doing the same.”