OSU women's golf: Beavers finish in eighth

Kelsey Webster and Ellie Slama both posted top-20 finishes to lead the Oregon State women’s golf team at the Stanford Intercollegiate on Sunday.

The Beavers concluded the three-day tourney with a 14-over 288-283-295—866 at the par-71, 6,269-yard Stanford Golf Course and finished eighth in the 17-team field.

Webster and Slama recorded top-20 finishes for the second-straight tournament, as they both shot a 1-over 214 to finish in a tie for 19th place. Webster posted scores of 71-70-73 and Slama finished with 70-71-73.

Chayse Gomez had a very solid 2021-22 team debut, finishing in a tie for 26th place with a 4-over 75-69-73—217. Danique Stokmans finished in a tie for 50th place with an 8-over 72-73-76—221 and Issy Taylor finished 83rd with a 26-over 80-80-79—239.

Stanford cruised to the team title with a 28-under 824, which was 22 strokes better than second-place San Jose State (6-under 846). Rose Zhang of Stanford claimed medalist honors with a 16-under 197.

The Beavers will conclude their fall schedule when they compete at the Nanea Pac-12 Preview, which is set for Monday, Nov. 1 through Wednesday, Nov. 3 in Kailua-Kona, Hawai’i.

