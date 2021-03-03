OSU women's golf: Beavers finish tied for seventh

SOMIS, Calif. — On a cool, windy Wednesday with a short period of heavy rain in the morning, the Oregon State women's golf team concluded its second tournament of the 2021 season tied for seventh in the Bruin Wave Invitational.

The Beavers finished the three-day, 54-hole tournament with an 83-over 322-309-316—947 at the extremely difficult par-72, 6,273-yard Saticoy Country Club. Oregon State tied Pac-12 rival Washington and Nebraska in the 15-team field.

Issy Taylor led the Beavers on the individual leaderboard for the second time in as many tournaments this season, finishing in a tie for 19th place with a 21-over 81-75-81—237. Her best career finish is seventh place as a freshman last spring at the Meadow Club Invitational.

Second-year Oregon State golfer Chayse Gomez finished in a tie for 28th place with a 24-over 82-77-79—238, while All-Pac-12 golfer Ellie Slama bounced back from a tough opening round to finish in a tie for 33rd place with a 24-over 88-75-77—240.

Amanda Minni finished in a tie for 45th place with a 28-over 778-82-85—244 and Mari Nishiura posted a 38-over 82-93-79—254 to finish in a tie for 72nd.

