OSU women's golf: Beavers headed to the postseason

The Oregon State women's golf team earned an invitation to the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Regionals on Wednesday.

The Beavers are one of 72 teams to receive a bid and will compete May 10-12 at the Louisiana University Club in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

This is the fourth-consecutive time Oregon State has earned a trip to the postseason. The 2020 postseason was canceled due to COVID-19.

This year the four 54-hole regional tournaments will be conducted May 10-12. Each regional will consist of 18 teams and six individuals. The low six teams and three individuals not on those teams from each regional will advance to the national championships to be played May 21-26 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Beavers have just missed advancing to the national championships their last three trips as one of the top six teams at regionals. They finished seventh in Lubbock, Texas, in 2017, their best-ever finish at regionals, eighth in Madison, Wisconsin, in 2018 and eighth in Cle Elum, Washington, in 2019.

An Oregon State golfer has earned a trip to the national championships each of those years as one of the top three individuals not on a qualifying team — Susie Cavanagh in 2017, Nicole Schroeder in 2018 and Ellie Slama in 2019.

