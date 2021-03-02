OSU women's golf: Beavers move up to seventh

SOMIS, Calif. — The Oregon State women's golf team put together a solid middle round at the three-day Bruin Wave Invitational on Tuesday and moved three spots up the leaderboard.

The Beavers shot a 21-over 309 in the second round, 13 shots better than their opening 34-over 322, and moved from 10th place to seventh in the 15-team field with a 55-over 631.

The final round of the 54-hole tournament begins at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Ellie Slama and Issy Taylor each carded a 3-over 75, with four birdies apiece, to propel Oregon State’s move up the leaderboard.

Slama shot a 4-over 40 going out but was spectacular coming in with a 1-under 35 for her 75. She had birdies on the par-4 fifth, par-5 sixth, par-5 eighth and par-5 14th holes and nothing worse than a bogey at the par-72, 6,273-yard Saticoy Country Club.

Taylor was also much better on her second nine, shooting an even-par 36 after being 3 over on the front side. Her birdies came on the par-2 second, par-4 seventh, par-5 14th and par-5 18th holes. She also had three bogeys and two doubles.