OSU women's golf: Beavers move up to seventh

SOMIS, Calif. — The Oregon State women's golf team put together a solid middle round at the three-day Bruin Wave Invitational on Tuesday and moved three spots up the leaderboard.
The Beavers shot a 21-over 309 in the second round, 13 shots better than their opening 34-over 322, and moved from 10th place to seventh in the 15-team field with a 55-over 631.
The final round of the 54-hole tournament begins at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
Ellie Slama and Issy Taylor each carded a 3-over 75, with four birdies apiece, to propel Oregon State’s move up the leaderboard.
Slama shot a 4-over 40 going out but was spectacular coming in with a 1-under 35 for her 75. She had birdies on the par-4 fifth, par-5 sixth, par-5 eighth and par-5 14th holes and nothing worse than a bogey at the par-72, 6,273-yard Saticoy Country Club.
Taylor was also much better on her second nine, shooting an even-par 36 after being 3 over on the front side. Her birdies came on the par-2 second, par-4 seventh, par-5 14th and par-5 18th holes. She also had three bogeys and two doubles.
Chayse Gomez knocked five strokes off her opening-round score, posting a 5-over 77 after opening the tourney with a 10-over 82. She had one birdie on Tuesday, a two on the par-3 10th hole, to go with 11 pars and six bogeys.
Amanda Minni maintained her spot on the individual, a tie for 27th place, with scores of 77-82 for a 15-over 159. Mari Nishiura, who is playing in her first tournament of the season, is 31-over with 82-93—175.
Taylor (+12, 81-75—156) is in 16th place, Gomez (+15, 82-77—159) and Minni (+15, 77-82—159) are tied for 27th, Slama (+19, 88-75—163 is tied for 41st and Nishiura is tied for 75th.
Arizona State holds the team lead with 18 holes to play with a 34-over 610 and the Sun Devils’ Linn Grant has a two-stroke advantage on the individual side with a 1-under 143.