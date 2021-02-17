OSU women's golf: Beavers place eighth in first tournament

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Oregon State women's golf team concluded its first competitive tournament of the 2021 season at the Sun Devil Winter Classic on Wednesday.

The Beavers shot a 43-over 302-305-300—907 at the par-72, 6,482-yard Talking Stick Resort Piipaash Course and finished in eighth place in the three-day, 54-hole tournament.

USC won the tournament that was comprised of all Pac-12 schools with a 6-under 858. Arizona State finished second with a 2-under 862 and Arizona was third with a 20-over 884.

Issy Taylor had the highest finish of the five Oregon State golfers, placing in a tie for 28th place with a 9-over 76-74-75—225.

Amanda Minni and Chayse Gomez both finished in a tie for 32nd place with an 11-over 227, as Minni posted scores of 75-77-75 and Gomez finished with 75-76-76.

Ellie Slama was a stroke back with a 12-over 76-78-74—228 to finish in a tie for 34th place and Nicole Schroeder recorded an 18-over 78-78-78—234 to finish in 46th.

The Beavers have a couple weeks off before returning to action March 1-3 at the Bruin Wave Invitational in Los Angeles.

Linn Grant of Arizona State claimed medalist honors with a 9-under 207.

