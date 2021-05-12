OSU women's golf: Beavers see season end despite not teeing off in regional play

Shockley said she and assistant coach Kelly Kerkvliet, as well coaches from other programs, walked the course on Tuesday. They asked to have a meeting with the tournament leadership and they kept getting the same story.

It didn't appear to be a good story either. Still, a total cancellation was unthinkable.

“I'll be honest, I don't think any of us thought it would get to that,” Shockley said. "I'm out here and it’s 85 degrees, not a cloud in the sky, and it's been like that from noon the last three days.

“And so it's hard to think that we haven't played any golf while we've been here. I can handle it if it really was raining for three days straight. Then at least I would really know that this doesn't feel fishy. Mother Nature did her thing and that’s it.

“But I'm hoping that we can make some changes for the future and that's what I'm going to put my energy into now is been is figuring out something like this doesn't happen again to any team.”

Shockley said the team was going to head to New Orleans, grab some food and try to enjoy their time together.

“They're devastated." Shockley said. "Honestly, I mean, last year we got our spring season taken away and we understood that, the whole world is going through something and we can live with that. And then this year the same thing happened and so everyone's bummed, especially our seniors.”

