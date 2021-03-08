OSU women's golf: Beavers tied for fifth after two rounds

Ellie Slama and Amanda Minni paced the Oregon State women's golf team in the first two rounds of the Wildcat Invitational on Monday in Tucson, Arizona.

The Beavers shot a season-best 1-over 289 in the morning round and followed that with an 11-over 299 in the afternoon to put them in a tie for fifth place with a 12-over 588.

It’s the first time the Beavers have played a 36-hole day this season.

Texas leads the 16-team field after carding a 14-under 562 at the par-72, 6,627-yard Sewailo Golf Course. USC is in second with a 6-under 570 and Oklahoma State is third with a 3-under 573.

The final round of the two-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and live scoring is available at golfstat.com.

Slama dropped in 11 birdies over the two rounds and is tied for 10th place with an even-par 71-73—144. Minni had an eagle on the par-5, 527-yard sixth hole in the first round and five birdies overall to put her in a tie for 20th place with a 2-over 75-71—146.

Issy Taylor had eight birdies on the day is tied for 30th place with a 5-over 74-75—149.