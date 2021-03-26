OSU women's golf: Beavers tied for seventh at ASU Invitational

PHOENIX, Arizona — Amanda Minni carded an even-par 72 to lead the Oregon State women's golf team in the opening round of the PING/ASU Invitational on Friday.
The Beavers concluded the first round with a 5-over 293 at the par-72, 6,426-yard Papago Golf Course and are tied for seventh place in the 15-team field.
Oregon State is ahead of four Pac-12 schools — Oregon, UCLA, Washington State and California — with 36 holes to play.
The second round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday and live scoring is available at golfstat.com.
Minni started on the 10th hole and was 2 over through eight, before finishing with four birdies and two bogeys to post an even-par 72. Her birdies came on the par-4 18th, par-5 first, par-4 fifth and par-5 ninth holes.
Issy Taylor also played well, as she dropped in two birdies on her front nine that helped her shoot a 1-over 73. The birdies came on her first hole of the day, the par-5 10th, and the par-4, 407-yard 18th.
Nicole Schroeder and Ellie Slama both carded a 2-over 74 to make up the Beavers’ first-round scoring. Schroeder had a birdie on the par-4 seventh hole, 14 pars and three bogeys, while Slama finished the day with 16 pars and two bogeys.
Mari Nishiura had two birdies, 10 pars and six bogeys to finish with a 4-over 76.
Stanford (4-under 284) has a one-stroke lead over Arizona State (3-under 285), and Rachel Heck of Stanford leads 13 golfers who finished in red figures with a 5-under 67.