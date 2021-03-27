OSU women's golf: Beavers tied for sixth in Phoenix

PHOENIX — It was another solid team effort for the Oregon State women's golf team at the PING/ASU Invitational on Saturday.

The Beavers shot a 2-over 290 after opening the tourney with a 5-over 293 and are tied for sixth place with a 7-over 583 at the par-72, 6,426-yard Papago Golf Course.

Arizona State leads the 15-team field with an even-par 576, Michigan is second with a 2-over 578 and Northwestern sits in third with a 4-over 580. Arizona (5-over 581) is two strokes ahead of Oregon State and Denver (6-over 582) is a stroke better with 18 holes to play.

The final round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday and live scoring is available at golfstat.com. The Beavers will start at 8:15 a.m. on the first tee and be paired with Arizona and Denver.

“Our team had a very solid day and then we watched the men’s hoops team win,” Oregon State coach Dawn Shockley said.

Ellie Slama and Nicole Schroeder both fired an even-par 72, Issy Taylor and Mari Nishiura each carded a 1-over 73 and Amanda Minni finished with a 3-over 75.

Slama (74-72), Taylor (73-73) and Schroeder (74-72) are all tied for 22nd place with a 2-over 146. Minni is tied for 30th with a 3-over 147 and Nishiura is tied for 39th with a 5-over 149.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0