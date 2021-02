Issy Taylor scored three points, Amanda Minni had two points and Ellie Slama added 1.5 points in Saturday’s stroke-play match against Oregon.

The Beavers trail the Ducks 10-8 with the teams scheduled to complete the two-day event on Sunday at Trysting Tree Golf Club.

Minni and Slama both led Oregon State with a 1-over 72, while Taylor finished with a 2-over 73.

The format is head-to-head stroke play with a point awarded to the winner of the front nine, back nine and overall match.

