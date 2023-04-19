The Oregon State women's golf team finished seventh at the 2023 Pac-12 Championship on Wednesday at the par-72, 6,519-yard Papago Golf Club in Phoenix.

The Beavers carded a 15-over 292-291-296—879. Oregon State is seeking a sixth-straight spot in the NCAA Division I Regionals when the field is announced next Wednesday.

Danique Stokmans had the best finish on the team, a tie for 11th place, after posting a 1-under 73-69-73—215. She also had a team-best 11 birdies in the tournament with nine of those coming on the front nine.

It’s the fifth time she’s finished a three-round tournament in red figures with her best scoring being a 6-under 210 at the Illini Women’s Invitational this past fall.

Chayse Gomez improved her score each round that helped her finish in a tie for 25th place with a 3-over 74-73-72—219. Her even-par score in the final round included two birdies, 14 pars and two bogeys.

After opening the tournament with a 4-over 76, Madde Sund played better each of the next two rounds to finish in 31st place with a 7-over 76-73-74—223. She had no birdies in the first round, one in the middle round and two in the final round.

Amanda Minni opened the tourney with an even-par 72 and shot back-to-back 77’s in the second and third rounds to finish in a tie for 36th place with a 10-over 226.

Freshman Kyra Ly finished in a tie for 46th place with a 13-over 73-76-80—229. She had five birdies over the three rounds with three of them coming on the first day.

Coverage of the entire Pac-12 Championship will be featured on a special half-hour recap on Pac-12 Network that airs at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The fields for the NCAA regionals will be announced at 10 a.m. PT, Wednesday on Golf Channel and streamed live on the Golf Channel website.

Regional play will take place May 8-10 at six regional sites, with a total of 396 golfers competing. Each regional site will have 12 teams and 6 individuals. The top five teams (30 total) and the low individual not on an advancing team (six total) from each regional site will advance to play in the championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.